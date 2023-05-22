MISSING: Kenneth Ray Kemp III, 11

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kenneth Ray Kemp III was last seen on May 20th, 2023, in the 500 block of West Columbus Street. He is considered at risk due to being a first-time runaway and his age.

Kemp is described as a Black male standing 4’11” tall and weighing about 80 pounds. He has black hair and Brown eyes.

Kemp was last seen wearing a camouflage vest and jean shorts.

Anyone with information regarding Kemp's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.