MISSING: Kimberly Luna, 15

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing runaway teen.

Kimberly Luna, 15, was last seen Thursday in the 1800 block of Fairfax Road, near Mira Monte High School.

She is described as being five feet two inches tall, weighing 156 pounds. She was last seen searing a red Minnie Mouse shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Luna is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away.

Anyone with information on Luna's whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.