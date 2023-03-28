Watch Now
Missing Persons

MISSING: Kimberly Smartt, 59

Kimberly Smartt was last seen driving a burgundy Chevy Malibu with a California license plate, 8EPZ383.
Posted at 7:27 AM, Mar 28, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Police need the community's help finding an at-risk missing woman out of south Bakersfield.

Kimberly Smartt was last seen on March 22, according to the Bakersfield Police Department, at around 12 p.m. on Townsley Avenue.

Police say she is considered at-risk due to it being the first time she has gone missing.

BPD describe the 59-year-old woman as 5'4", 145 lbs., with black dreadlock hair and brown eyes.

Smartt was last seen driving a burgundy Chevy Malibu with a California license plate, 8EPZ383.

If you know of her whereabouts, call BPD at 327-7111.

