MISSING: Korey Acevedo, 16

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk teenager.
Posted at 9:51 PM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 00:53:25-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk teenager.

Korey Acevedo was last seen in the 10500 block of High Plateau Way in Bakersfield on June 18 at around noon. He is considered at-risk due to having no history of running away.

Acevedo is described as a 16-year-old white male standing 6'1" and weighing approximately 200 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and white and blue hi-top Nike shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Korey Acevedo is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111. Anonymous tips can also be sent to BPD through the website www.p3tips.com.

