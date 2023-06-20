MISSING: Korey Acevedo, 16

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk teenager.

Korey Acevedo was last seen in the 10500 block of High Plateau Way in Bakersfield on June 18 at around noon. He is considered at-risk due to having no history of running away.

Acevedo is described as a 16-year-old white male standing 6'1" and weighing approximately 200 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and white and blue hi-top Nike shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Korey Acevedo is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111. Anonymous tips can also be sent to BPD through the website www.p3tips.com.