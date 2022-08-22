Watch Now
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

FOUND: Landon Vancil

MISSING: Landon Vancil
23ABC News
MISSING: Landon Vancil
Posted at 2:38 PM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 18:10:25-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — UPDATE: Landon Vancil has been located and returned home.

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing runaway teen.

Landon Vancil was last seen on August 20th at approximately 7:40 p.m., in the 6100 block of Phyllis Street. Vancil is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.

Vancil is described as Hispanic, 13 years old, standing 5’0” tall, and weighing about 90 pounds. He has black hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, grey shoes, and a camouflage belt.

Anyone with information regarding Vancil’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database