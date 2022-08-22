FOUND: Landon Vancil

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — UPDATE: Landon Vancil has been located and returned home.

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing runaway teen.

Landon Vancil was last seen on August 20th at approximately 7:40 p.m., in the 6100 block of Phyllis Street. Vancil is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.

Vancil is described as Hispanic, 13 years old, standing 5’0” tall, and weighing about 90 pounds. He has black hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, grey shoes, and a camouflage belt.

Anyone with information regarding Vancil’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.