MISSING: Latrell James, 14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a runaway 14-year-old. Latrell James was last seen on April 22, 2022, at 11:10 a.m., in the 2600 block of Chandler Court.

James is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away. James is described as Black male, standing 5’4” tall and weighing about 120 pounds. James has black braided shoulder-length hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, yellow and orange shorts, black socks, and flip flop shoes.

Anyone with information regarding James’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.