MISSING: Lee Parriott, 75

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an at-risk missing man.

Lee Parriott, 75, was last seen February 1 near Pine Canyon Drive in Southwest Bakersfield. He is considered at-risk due to a medical condition.

Parriott is described as a White male, 6’ tall, and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He has grey hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a red plaid shirt and brown pants.

He is occupying a red 2014 Ford Edge, with a California disabled license plate that reads AH519.

Anyone with information about Parriott’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.