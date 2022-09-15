MISSING: Lenell Vanpelt, 77

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the public's help finding a missing man, Lenell Vanpelt, who is considered at risk due to a mental condition.

Vanpelt was last seen on Sept. 14th, 2022, in the 3300 block of Anderson Street. He could be in a red 2014 Chevy Sonic with a California license plate of 7AQU172.

Vanpelt is described as a 77-year-old man, 5-foot-6-inches tall, and weighing about 110 pounds. He was last seen a gray shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information regarding Vanpelt's whereabouts should call BPD at 661-327-7111.