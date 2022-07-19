Watch Now
MISSING: Leo Edgar, 42

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 42-year-old at-risk man.
Posted at 4:51 PM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 19:53:16-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 42-year-old at-risk man.

Leo Edgar last contacted family on July 6th. He is described as a white man standing 5' 7" and weighing about 150 lbs. He is bald and has blue eyes. He also has tattoos covering his neck, including the name "Edgar."

Edgar is at risk due to health issues.

If anyone has information regarding Edgar’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040.

