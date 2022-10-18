MISSING: Louise Bartley, 76

MOJAVE, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing at-risk adult.

Louise Bartley was last seen on October 17th at approximately 6:20 p.m. leaving her residence in the area of Holt Street and Oak Creek Road in Mojave.

Bartley is a white female standing 5'3" tall and weighing about 125 lbs. She was last seen wearing a light-colored top and dark-colored pants.

Bartley is considered at risk due to having dementia and is requiring medication for her symptoms.

If anyone has information regarding Bartley’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040