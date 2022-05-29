Missing, Lucresea Osorio, 19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing Hispanic teen.

Lucresea Osorio was last seen in the 4200 block of Elm Street on May 27th. She is considered at risk due to developmental delays and no prior pattern of disappearing.

Osorio is 19-years-old, stands 4'11" tall and weighs about 210 lbs. She was last seen wearing black t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.