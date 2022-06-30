Watch Now
MISSING: Madelyn Davis, 70

Posted at 3:51 PM, Jun 30, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk adult.

Madelyn Davis was last seen in the 2600 block of Chester Avenue on Friday, June 24th at around 10:30 p.m. She is described as a white female, 70 years old. She stands 5’ 8” tall and weighs about 125lbs. She has brown hair, Brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, dark-colored pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111

