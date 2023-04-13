MISSING: Mariah Frausto, 17

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a runaway missing teenager.

Mariah Frausto was last seen on April 4 in the 10500 block of Alondra Drive in Bakersfield at around 11:00 pm. Frausto is described as a 17-year-old Black female standing 5'2" tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Frausto was last seen wearing a grey sweater and black and white pants printed with skulls.

Frausto is considered at risk due to having no history of running away. Anyone with any information on Frausto's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.