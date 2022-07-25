Watch Now
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

MISSING: Mark Cantrell, 49

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing adult who is considered at risk due to diminished mental capacity.
Posted at 11:43 AM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 14:57:20-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing adult who is considered at risk due to diminished mental capacity.

Mark Cantrell was last seen on July 24, 2022, in the 8900 block of Ellensport Way in Bakersfield.

The 49-year-old Cantrell is described as a white man standing 5’5” tall and weighing 150 lbs. He is bald with blue eyes, with two front teeth missing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database