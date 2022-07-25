MISSING: Mark Cantrell, 49

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing adult who is considered at risk due to diminished mental capacity.

Mark Cantrell was last seen on July 24, 2022, in the 8900 block of Ellensport Way in Bakersfield.

The 49-year-old Cantrell is described as a white man standing 5’5” tall and weighing 150 lbs. He is bald with blue eyes, with two front teeth missing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.