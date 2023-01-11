MISSING: Maximus Juarez, 9 and Albert Juarez, 15

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating two missing juveniles at risk.

Maximus Juarez and Albert Juarez were last seen in the 11000 block of Myers Ranch Ct. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at approximately 8:15 pm.

Maximus Juarez is 9 years old and is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 -02” and weighing about 165 lbs. Maximus has short brown hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants.

Albert Juarez is 15 years old and is described as a Hispanic male standing 5’ 11” and weighing about 245 lbs. Albert has short brown hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Both are considered at risk due to age and no previous history. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.