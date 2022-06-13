MISSING: Mayra Castellanos, 16

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing at-risk teen.

Mayra Castellanos was last seen in the 1000 block of Panama Lane on June 10th. The 16-year-old is considered at risk due to medical conditions and no prior pattern of running away.

Castellanos is described as a Hispanic female standing 5’ 3", weighing about125 with blonde dyed hair, and brown eyes. Castellanos was last seen wearing a blue jacket, red dress, and black & white Champion sandals

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111