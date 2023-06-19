MISSING: Melanie Cercone, 40

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk missing adult.

Melanie Cercone was last seen in Downtown Bakersfield on June 18, 2023, just before 5:00 am. Cercone is described as a 40-year-old white female standing 4'11" and weighing approximately 180 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray leggings.

Cercone is considered at risk due to having diminished mental capacity KCSO describes as "equivalent to a 14-year-old." She also has a behavioral diagnosis and is unfamiliar with the Bakersfield area.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Melanie Cercone is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Kern Secret Witness at 322-4040.