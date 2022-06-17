Watch
MISSING: Mohib Mohammed Musleh Ah, 15

Posted at 5:18 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 20:42:50-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Mohib Mohammed Musleh Ah was last seen on Wednesday, June 15th at about 10:30 p.m., in the 3500 block of Meeks Avenue.

He is described as Middle Eastern standing 5’ 6” tall and weighing about 150 lbs, with short dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black pants, and black and white Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Musleh’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

