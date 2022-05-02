FOUND: Nathan Grande, 17

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — UPDATE (7:23 AM): The California City Police Department says a missing autistic 17-year-old boy, Nathan Grande, has been found.

The California City Police Department seeks help finding a missing autistic 17-year-old boy.

Nathan Grande left a residence in the 21800 block of Mesquite St. He is described as a Hispanic boy, 5-foot-8-inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, and was last seen wearing a jacket and shorts.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the California City Police Department at 760-373-8606.