Missing: Olivia Shepherd, 21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing person at risk.

Olivia Shepherd was last seen on April 29, 2023, in the 12000 block of Aurora Valley Avenue. She is considered at risk due to a medical condition.

Olivia is described as a White female, 21 years old, standing 5’6” and weighing about 265 pounds. Olivia has brown shoulder length hair, prescription glasses and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.