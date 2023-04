BAKERSFIELD, Calif — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing adult.

Patricio Castillo was last heard from on August 12, 2022. Castillo is described as a 51-year-old Hispanic male standing 5'7" tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds with brown hair and black eyes.

Anyone with information about Castillo's whereabouts is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or Kern Secret Witness at 322-4040 and reference cast 2023-00027995.