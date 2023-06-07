Watch Now
MISSING: Paul Duran, 12

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk missing child.
Posted at 7:47 PM, Jun 06, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk missing child.

Paul Duran, 12, was last seen in the 200 block of East Moneta Avenue on June 6, 2023. He is considered at-risk due to his age and having no history of running away.

Duran is described as a 12-year-old Hispanic male standing 4'9" and weighing approximately 100 pounds. He has short brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Paul Duran is urged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

