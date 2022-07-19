MISSING: Paulette Kaye Adema, 66

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who disappeared two years ago.

Paulette Kaye Adema was last seen in the Taft area on May 2, 2020.

The 66-year-old is described as a white woman standing 5' 9" tall and weighing about 150 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information regarding Adema's whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040.