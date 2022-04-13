Watch
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

MISSING: Roberto Perez Ramirez, 73

Missing, Roberto Perez Ramirez, 73
23ABC News
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in locating Roberto Perez Ramirez.
Missing, Roberto Perez Ramirez, 73
Posted at 8:07 AM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 11:11:34-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in locating Roberto Perez Ramirez.

Ramirez was last seen in the 200 block of Ray Street in Oildale.

Ramirez is a 73-year-old Hispanic man standing 5'4" and weighing about 140 lbs with white hair and brown eyes.

Ramirez was last seen wearing a gray jacket and gray pants.

If anyone has information about their whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database