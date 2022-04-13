Missing, Roberto Perez Ramirez, 73

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in locating Roberto Perez Ramirez.

Ramirez was last seen in the 200 block of Ray Street in Oildale.

Ramirez is a 73-year-old Hispanic man standing 5'4" and weighing about 140 lbs with white hair and brown eyes.

Ramirez was last seen wearing a gray jacket and gray pants.

If anyone has information about their whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040