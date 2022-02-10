MISSING: Ronald Lee Stark, 76

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding Ronald Lee Stark.

Ronald Lee Stark, 76, was last seen at his home at about 7 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2022, near Quailwood Drive.

Stark is described as a white man, 6-foot-3-inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Stark was last seen wearing a brown pullover knit sweater with blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.