BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old.

Rosario Harumi Gonzaga was last seen in East Bakersfield on Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m.

Gonzaga is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds with two nose piercings. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants, and sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110.