MISSING: Samara Martinez, 17

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk teen.

Samara Martinez was last seen on July 25th, 2022 at 1:30 a.m., in the 500 block of Monterey Street. Martinez is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.

She is described as standing 5’4” tall and weighing about 130 pounds. She has brown hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and multicolored sweats.

Anyone with information regarding Martinez’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.