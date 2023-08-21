MISSING: Sammye Jelletich, 90

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing elderly woman that suffers from dementia.

Sammye Jelletich was last seen Sunday at 5:15 pm in the area of the Bakersfield Country Club.

Jelletich is a 90-year-old woman standing 5 foot 7 inches and weighing about 115 lbs. She has short blonde hair, with blue eyes and was last seen wearing a dark green shirt, light green pants, and unknown-colored shoes.

Anyone with any information please contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110.