MISSING: Savannah Graziano, 15

FONTANNA, Calif. (KERO) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a Southern California teen following a domestic violence incident that left one woman dead.

Fifteen-year-old Savannah Graziano was last seen with her father, Anthony Graziano, on Monday at approximately 7:30 a.m., in Fontana, San Bernardino, County.

Graziano was described as standing 5'2" tall and weighing about 110 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. It is not known what she was wearing.

She was last seen in the company of her father, Anthony Graziano. The 45-year-old stands 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 150 lbs. He has short brown hair and brown eyes and tattoos on his neck.

He was driving a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with California license plate 44305G2.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to call 9-1-1 or the Fontana Police Department 909-350-7700.