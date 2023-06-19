FOUND: Silas Shelton, 11

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — UPDATE: Silas Shelton has been found safe. BPD thanks the public for their help.

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk child.

Silas Shelton was last seen just before noon in the 5200 block of Eastridge Court on June 19, 2023. He is considered at-risk due to his age and being a first-time missing juvenile.

Silas Shelton is described as an 11-year-old white male standing 5'7" and weighing approximately 190 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black Santa Cruz baseball cap, black shirt, tan shorts, and red tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Silas Shelton is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.