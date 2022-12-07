Missing: Sonja Reagle, 84

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public's help in finding an at-risk missing adult.

Sonja Reagle, 84, was last seen on December 6, 2022 in the 1600 block of East Truxtun Avenue. She is considered at risk due to physical fragility and diminished mental capacity.

Reagle is a white female, 84 years old, standing 5'8" tall and weighing approximately 110 pounds. She has salt and pepper shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a red vest over a black plaid long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and red shoes.

Anyone with information about Reagle's whereabouts is encouraged to contact BPD at 327-7111.