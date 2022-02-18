MISSING: Tashiana Camplese, 16

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Bakersfield teen.

According to the KCSO, 16-year-old Tashiana Camplese last spoke to her family on January 21, 2022. She was last seen in East Bakersfield.

She is described as standing 5' 6" and weighing 102 lbs. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and carrying a black Nike backpack.

Anyone with information should contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.