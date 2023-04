BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Bakersfield police need your help to find 15-year-old Alana Kira Elam, who was last seen on Thursday on Guerrero Avenue in southeast Bakersfield.

Elam is described as 5'3", weighing 94 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 327-7111.