MISSING TEENS: Bennie West (15) and Lillie West (13)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two missing teenagers.

Bennie and Lillie West were last seen on November 8, 2022 in an unknown block of Chester Avenue in Bakersfield. The teens are considered at-risk due to their young age and having no history of running away.

Bennie West, age 15, is described as a Black male standing 5'5" tall and weighing 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and white Nike shoes.

Lillie West, age 13, is described as a Black female standing 5'4" tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with any information about where either of these children are is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.