MISSING: Thelma Womble, 80

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing person. Thelma Womble was last seen on August 11 at 8:40 pm in the area of Nord and Buckboard Avenues in west Bakersfield.

Womble is described as a white female, 80 years of age, standing 5'4" and weighing approximately 125 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with the word "Hawaii" on it, white shorts, and black shoes.

Anyone with any information on Thelma Womble's whereabouts is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Kern Secret Witness at 322-4040 and reference case number 2023-00090686.