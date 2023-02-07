Watch Now
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

MISSING: William Lee Phillips Sr., 82

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk missing adult.
MISSING: William Lee Phillips Sr.
Photo by 23ABC.
MISSING: William Lee Phillips Sr.
Posted at 12:03 AM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 03:03:16-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for the community's assistance in finding William Lee Phillips Sr.

Phillips Sr., 82, is described as a black man, 6 feet tall, weighing 170 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen in the 3400 block of Glenridge St., wearing a black hat, black jacket, white shirt and blue jeans.

According to BPD, Phillips Sr. is believed to be in the area of Highway 58 near California City, driving a 2000 Ford F-150 with a license plate that reads MRWLPJ.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call BPD at 327-7111.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database