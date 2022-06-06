MISSING: Yolanda Ybarra, 66

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the community’s help finding a missing woman who is considered at risk due to a health condition.

Yolanda Ybarra was last seen June 5th, 2022, in the 5700 block of Biddeford Street is known to be in the area of the 5000 block of Gosford Road.

Ybarra is described as: 66-year-old Hispanic Female, 5-foot-1-inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing a tank top, black shorts, and carrying a large pink purse.

Anyone with information about Ybarra's whereabouts should call BPD at 661-327-7111.