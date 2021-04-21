BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing elderly subject.

Linda Anderson was last seen on April 20 in the area of the 2200 block of White Lane.

Anderson is considered at risk due to medical issues.

She is described as a Black female, 70 years old, 5’1”, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, wearing a blue and white shirt, black pants, and black sandals.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.