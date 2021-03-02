UPDATE: Missing elderly Porterville man located

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — (UPDATE 9 AM): Porterville Police said Marcelo Marron has been located.

According to PPD, Marron was involved in a minor traffic collision south of Pixley. He was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for a precautionary evaluation only.

He is in the care of medical personnel and family now.

The Porterville Police Department has issued a silver alert for a missing elderly man.

According to police, the family of Marcelo Marron reported he was last seen at his Porterville home on West Cheryll Avenue at nine Monday morning.

Marron has been diagnosed with Dementia, and the family says it's unusual that he left his home. He is believed to be driving a Silver 1998 Toyota Tacoma bearing a California license plate 5V30017.

Anyone who believes they have seen Marcelo Marron or his vehicle is urged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.