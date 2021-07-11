Watch
Tulare County Sheriff's Office looking for two missing girls who are possibly in Bakersfield

Posted at 6:49 PM, Jul 10, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for two girls who are possibly in Bakersfield.

According to a Facebook post, Brianna and Destiny Calderon ran away from their home in Poplar sometime between 3:30 a.m. and 7 a.m.

They are believed to be in Bakersfield.

Brianna is described as a 17 year old female that is 5'1" and 120 pounds.Destiny is described as a 14 year old female that is 5'2" and 115 pounds.

There is no description of what they were last seen wearing.

If you have any information on their whereabouts your asked to call the Tulare county sheriff's office at 559-733-6218.

