Restaurant owner who takes staff on vacation has hired easily during labor shortage

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While many businesses are struggling to hire and keep new employees, others have established practices to maintain a successful, efficient and happy staff. For example, Danielle Jones, who owns the Abenaki Trail Restaurant and Pub in North Conway, New Hampshire, finds meaningful ways to show her appreciation for the people she employs. In turn, the eatery is thriving.

Every year, Jones and Bryan Dries, who is her boyfriend and the restaurant’s general manager, treat the staff to some R&R on the company’s dime. And we’re not talking a picnic or even a camping retreat.

Jones pays up to $2,000 per person to cover the cost of flights and accommodation for each employee to enjoy a vacation within the U.S.

But that’s not all. Jones also invests another $10,000 a year to close the restaurant and take the entire staff on vacation. In September, she shared a Facebook post about their upcoming cruise:

“3 more dinners and 2 more lunches before we close up shop for our annual staff float trip and Adventure of the Seas company cruise out of the Bahamas,” the restaurant posted. “Don’t be too sad, we’ll be back all bright and sunny to take on the Fall and Winter with you!”

Jones told Business Insider that she hasn’t had any trouble hiring, despite the labor shortage, and that she invested in workers because restaurants can’t stay in business without a great staff.

“These kids are bringing me back in the money to be able to do it again,” she told Business Insider. “That’s why I’m doing this, because you need them to stay open.”

Adobe

The restaurant also announced it would be closed on Thanksgiving this year.

“After being literally one of the only restaurants open on Thanksgiving for the last 8 years, we have made the decision to allow staff and ourselves to enjoy the Holiday, like so many others do, from our homes,” they posted on Facebook.

Jones says that her employees are worth closing the restaurant for, adding that the trips have been a great way to build relationships.

“They want to come to work,” Jones told Insider.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.