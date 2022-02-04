Starbucks color-changing cups are back and one has hearts for Valentine’s Day

If you’ve been wondering when color-changing cups would be back at Starbucks, your wait is over. These quirky coffee cups are back for the first time in 2022, along with a special collection for Valentine’s Day. Think of it as a love letter to Starbucks fans all over the world.

Hip2Save reported finding six-packs of the Starbucks Color-Changing Reusable Hot Cup for $16.95. That’s a fantastic deal at only $2.83 per cup, with a color-changing lid for each. If you want to grab a set (or two), you’ll want to head over to your nearest Starbucks location — even the ones inside Target — before they disappear again.

Starbucks

In addition to the normal set of color-changing cups, Starbucks also has a special collection for Valentine’s Day that could make a great gift for your Frappuccino-obsessed special someone.

The Valentine’s Day-themed color-changing cups list at $2.95. For that, you get a reusable plastic cup with color-changing hearts surrounding the Starbucks logo and all around the exterior.

Twitter user @Kay819 said they found a bunch of these limited-edition cups on Feb. 2 and snapped a photo to share with the world.

Continuing with the season of a whole latte love, the coffee giant’s new Heartfelt Collection features decorative glass mugs, tumblers and water bottles. Die-hard Starbucks cup hunters have already been out tracking them down.

On Facebook, Jaymie Goodman of Indianapolis shared looks at the new themed drinkware collection on Facebook back in January.

Over on TikTok, reseller Jessica Monroy (@anahis_kreationz) shared a video from her local Target where she found a trove of Starbucks Valentine’s Day items, including some iridescent tumblers.

In her video, you can also catch sight of the Chinese New Year-themed iridescent tumbler, honoring the Year of the Tiger.

Check your local Starbucks and Target stores to see which bits of the 2022 Valentine’s Day and Lunar New Year collections they’ve got on the shelf.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.