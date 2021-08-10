Teachers can get up to $599 from Chipotle to buy school supplies

Back-to-school time is here, which means it’s time for teachers and students to stock up on school supplies for the classroom. Did you know that many teachers buy their own school supplies? In fact, American teachers spend an average of $479 per year of their own money on them, according to 2015-2016 data from the Economic Policy Institute.

To help lessen the burden, Chipotle is giving away $100,000 of funding for school supplies — up to $599 each for 170 teachers.

On Aug. 10, the fast-food chain tweeted about the giveaway, noting that all teachers have to do for a chance to win the money is reply to the tweet with a photo of their school supplies receipt with “#suppliescontest”:

Teachers! We’re giving away $100K for your back-to-school shopping. Reply w/ a pic of your school supplies receipt + #suppliescontest & you could get reimbursed on @Venmo ð¸ No Purch Req. 50 US&DC, 18+, teachers for 21-22 school yr. Max repay $599. Rules: https://t.co/kF1Dfhnmwq — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) August 10, 2021

The tweet, which has since racked up more than 1,600 replies, indicated that no purchase from Chipotle is required to be eligible for the funds. Select entries will be reimbursed, and winners of the prize money will be contacted by direct message through Twitter. Funds will be sent via Venmo. See the complete rules here.

If you’re a teacher or know one who could benefit, hurry and reply to the tweet, because the contest ends when either all prizes have been claimed or on Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Since it’s unclear how long the first condition will take, you’ll want to get in on it immediately.

“We wanted to lend a hand to a community that has endured so much over the past year,” Chipotle Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in a press release. “Chipotle is a company that’s been committed to supporting teachers and will continue to find creative ways to show our appreciation for the professionals who are cultivating a better future for our communities.”

Chipotle is also supporting schools through the Kids In Need Foundation, a national nonprofit that partners with underserved schools to provide resources for teachers and students. Now through Sept. 14, guests at Chipotle can round up their order total to the next highest dollar amount on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com to donate the difference to the foundation’s Supply A Teacher Program, which is projected to fund about 100 schools with needed supplies.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.