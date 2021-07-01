Verizon customers can get a free Starbucks drink

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you have Verizon wireless and aren’t signed up for the company’s Verizon Up program yet, now is the time to join.

For a limited time, all Verizon Up rewards members can score a free Starbucks drink. The drink is in the form of 150 Starbucks Rewards Stars, so you will need both the Verizon App and the Starbucks Rewards app, but once you’re signed into both, the drink is yours.

To get the reward, simply log in to your My Verizon App, then click “Verizon Up” and “Bonus Rewards.” Once there, click “Claim” on the promo that says “Get a Free Summer Drink.”

You’ll find a unique code and click “use now,” and you’ll be redirected to the Starbucks Rewards App. The last step is signing into your Starbucks Rewards app and 150 Rewards Stars will be loaded into your account.

Once the deal is loaded into your Starbucks account, you have 24 hours to use it. It’s unclear if there’s an end date for this promotion, though it seems like it’s “while supplies last.” To be safe, you’ll want to use this reward soon.



Kaitlin Gates

Verizon is not the only company offering freebies to its rewards members. T-Mobile hands out goodies on T-Mobile Tuesdays, which, over the last five years, has included everything from burgers to free photo prints, movie rentals and more.

CVS also has a rewards membership that includes, along with discounts, tons of freebies. The drug store chain’s ExtraCare Rewards program includes a free gift every week in July, ranging from snacks and treats to health and beauty essentials.

If you miss out on the July rewards, CVS’s program also includes $3 during the month of your birthday that you can use toward anything at CVS, like beauty products, everyday essentials or even a birthday snack.

Adobe

Are you a member of any rewards programs that offer up freebies?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.