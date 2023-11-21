Win an Amazon gift card this Black Friday with Hip2Save’s giveaway

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Black Friday is almost here, and Amazon is offering truly tempting deals on everything from electronics to home goods to toys. And you can save even more by winning a free Amazon gift card from Hip2Save.

Hip2Save’s annual Amazon Prime gift card giveaway is easy to enter. You just have to sign up on the website and opt to receive Hip2Save’s newsletter or HOT Deal text alerts. Entries must be submitted by Thursday, Nov. 23 at 11:59 p.m. MT.

Then, from 7 a.m. MT to 7 p.m. MT on Black Friday, Hip2Save will pick four winners every hour to receive Amazon gift cards. They range in value from $15 to $100, so you can win a little or a lot.

The winners will be announced via a post on the Hip2Save website and will be identified via their email address. So stick by your phone and check the site to see if you won. If chosen, you must claim your prize within one hour of Hip2Save’s post going live. (But, don’t worry: Only a partial amount of your email address will be posted, so your privacy will be protected.)

Although there are many drawings throughout the day, you can only win once. Late entries will not be considered so make sure to submit your entry before midnight Mountain Time on Thursday, Nov. 23.

But even if you aren’t selected, you can still make the most of Black Friday Prime Deals thanks to a promotion with Amazon’s Store Card. Those who apply and qualify for the card can get a $100 Amazon gift card. Plus, Prime members who sign up for a Prime Visa will get a $200 Amazon gift card.

Another shopping tip? Remember to check Amazon frequently. New Black Friday deals will continue to be added throughout the week and into Cyber Monday. Prime members can also sign up to receive notifications about Invite-Only deals. These deals will give you inside access to items that are the highest on your Christmas wish list includingjewelry, electronics and more. You can find all of Amazon’s deals on the Black Friday storefront, and when you find the product you are interested in, sign up to get insider access when the deal drops.

If you haven’t signed up for a Prime membership yet, this is a good time to give it a try. Amazon is offering a deal that lets you try Prime for a week for just $1.99 right now. After that, it’s $14.99 a month.

Whether you win a gift card from Hip2Save’s Black Friday giveaway or snag an invite-only deal with your Prime membership, there’s more than a few ways to save money during this post-Turkey Day event.

