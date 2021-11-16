Watch
Bakersfield Police searching for missing at-risk teen

Missing: Abrahlyn Amador
Posted at 2:19 PM, Nov 16, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding missing 16-year-old Abrahlyn Amador.

Amador was last seen on November 9th at around 1:30 p.m., in the 8700 block of Worrell Court. She is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.

Amador is described as a Hispanic standing 5’3” tall and weighing about 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, ripped jeans, and blue shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Amador’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

