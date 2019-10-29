Join 23ABC as we collect baby items and supplies for families in need. We're excited to see you at our drive-thru event at 23ABC Studios at 321 21st Street in Downtown Bakersfield from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m on November 19th.

See locations where you can make a donation here!

Your donations benefit families in need at the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center and The Mission at Kern County.