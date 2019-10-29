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Bakersfield Baby Shower

Join 23ABC as we collect baby items and supplies for families in need. We're excited to see you at our drive-thru event at 23ABC Studios at 321 21st Street in Downtown Bakersfield from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m on November 19th.

See locations where you can make a donation here!

Your donations benefit families in need at the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center and The Mission at Kern County.

DONATE NOW TO BAKERSFIELD PREGNANCY CENTER DONATE NOW TO THE MISSION AT KERN COUNTY

Babyshower in show

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Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

FridayFri

10/30/2026

Mostly Sunny

73° / 55°

7%

SaturdaySat

10/31/2026

Cloudy

68° / 56°

16%

SundaySun

11/01/2026

AM Light Rain

63° / 50°

67%

MondayMon

11/02/2026

Mostly Sunny

70° / 49°

5%

TuesdayTue

11/03/2026

Mostly Sunny

74° / 51°

2%

WednesdayWed

11/04/2026

Mostly Sunny

69° / 50°

3%

ThursdayThu

11/05/2026

Partly Cloudy

68° / 49°

3%

FridayFri

11/06/2026

Mostly Sunny

67° / 48°

16%