FOUND: Angalia Garcia, 12

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — UPDATE: Angalia Garcia has been located. No additional information was provided.

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding a missing runaway.

Angalia Garcia was last seen on February 11th in the 1200 block of G Street. Garcia is considered at risk due to her age and being a first-time runaway.

Garcia is described as a Hispanic girl, 12 years old. She stands 4’11” tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has black and pink hair and Brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hat, black sweater, light blue jeans, and black Converse shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

