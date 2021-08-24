Watch
Kern County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

23ABC News
Posted at 3:54 PM, Aug 24, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing adult.

According to the KCSO, 68-year-old Charles Long last spoke to his sister on December 12, 2020. He is described as being 5' 6" tall and about 245 lbs. He is bald and has blue eyes. However, authorities do not know what he was last wearing.

No additional information was provided.

Anyone with any information as to his whereabouts are asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.

