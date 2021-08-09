Kern County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing at-risk adult

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing at-risk adult.

Eddie Peterson was last heard from on August 1st where he stated he was in Wasco. He is considered at-risk due to health issues.

Peterson was last seen wearing a grey shirt with white stripes and blue sweatpants.

If anyone has information regarding Peterson’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040.