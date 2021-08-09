Watch
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

Kern County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing at-risk adult

items.[0].image.alt
Kern County Sheriff's Office
Missing Eddie Peterson, Bakersfield, August 9, 2021
Posted at 2:59 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 17:59:39-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing at-risk adult.

Eddie Peterson was last heard from on August 1st where he stated he was in Wasco. He is considered at-risk due to health issues.

Peterson was last seen wearing a grey shirt with white stripes and blue sweatpants.

If anyone has information regarding Peterson’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database